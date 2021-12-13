A farmer protest at a Kildare retail distribution centre has been stood down following a meeting this afternoon.

The Individual Farmers of Ireland (IFI) began the ‘No Farmers, No Food’ protest at the Musgrave distribution centre in Kilcock yesterday (Sunday, December 12).

Tractors, jeeps and vehicles from across the country joined the demonstration, which prevented lorries containing food from entering and exiting the site.

The IFI said that up to 200 farmers attended the demonstration and added that access for Musgrave staff to the centre was facilitated at all times.

Musgrave told Agriland earlier today (Monday, December 13) that the blockade impacted “the distribution of local and Irish products to retailers in communities across the country during what is a crucial trading time for the food sector”.

The company said it “has a long-standing history and commitment of supporting Irish farmers”.

The IFI said, that following an invitation from Musgrave, a meeting was held in the distribution centre this afternoon (Monday, December 13).

Along with representatives for the farmers and the company, the meeting was attended by An Garda Síochána and Independent Limerick TD Richard O’Donoghue, who were present at the protest.

A spokesperson for IFI told Agriland that some of the main issues for the protest were outlined to Musgrave, including beef age limits and the impact that supermarket price wars have on farmer incomes.

The protest group had said a Climate Action Plan proposal to reduce the slaughter age of beef cattle to 24 months “will destroy our grass-fed beef image”.

The IFI said that Musgrave agreed to meet members of group again in the future to discuss issues further.

It is believed Musgrave also committed to raising the matters with government.

The IFI said that Deputy Richard O’Donoghue also said that he would raise the group’s concerns with government.

“There was nothing more to be gained in staying another night other than to impact the incomes of Musgrave staff and retail workers,” an IFI spokesperson said.

“We must have respect for everyone,” they added.

In a statement to Agriland this evening, Musgrave confirmed that the protest at its Kilcock centre has now concluded.

“This is the busiest trading period of the year for our retailers and suppliers. Significant work is now underway to mitigate any further disruption to our retailers across the country”.

“We will continue to work with suppliers to ensure all deliveries are facilitated on site as quickly as possible,” the company added.

The IFI had called for the 35% carbon emissions figure attributed to the agriculture sector to be “corrected”.

The group said this is a “false figure” as it has not taken account of the carbon sequestered by grass, crops and hedgerows.

It also demanded that carbon tax on agri diesel be cancelled until alternative fuels are available for the sector.

As part of the protest, the IFI demanded the resignation of Green Party MEP Ciaran Cuffe.

The Midlands North West MEP recently wrote a letter to banks outlining his concerns about lending money to farmers, which the IFI has said would be “a disaster for the economy and rural Ireland”, if such an approach was adopted by lending institutions.

The MEP has since admitted that it was wrong to focus his attention on young farmers when the entire economy needs to work to reduce our greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

The IFI said it would be turning its attention back to the Green Party on this matter.