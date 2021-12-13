Hot on the heels of the postponement of Agritechnica next spring, New Holland has announced its withdrawal from LAMMA, due to be held at the NEC in Birmingham next January.

The company believes that increased concern over the number of new cases of Covid-19 and a desire to protect both its staff and the general public from infection, it should not attend this year’s event.

Early decision

Pat Smith, business director for New Holland UK and ROI, said in a statement:

“This has not been an easy step to take, but the safety both of show visitors and of our staff has to be foremost in our minds.

“LAMMA is an excellent event, and its organisers have done a very good job in difficult circumstances to plan a show for 2022. Given the way things continue to rapidly evolve, though, we owe it to our employees, those planning to attend the show, and others involved in the event, to make this decision now.”

In the autumn Hew Holland had reaffirmed its commitment to Agritechnica, but now that show is cancelled and with the decision not to attend LAMMA, the company would appear to be adapting its marketing strategy for 2022.

The company went on to note:

“For now, we hope that the situation calms during 2022 and we can meet customers and suppliers at our proposed schedule of spring and summer events and shows.”

It would not be alone in looking long and hard at these large events. In a recent interview with Agriland, Rolf Allmendinger of Kverneland suggested that the problems that the big shows have experienced recently have brought into question the value of attending them in preference to field demonstrations.

Focusing on local events

As I have previously noted, the expense and time taken up in preparing for, and attending, large shows is phenomenal, and the uncertainty of the last year will not have encouraged thoughts of continuing with them regardless. Large shows bring a large audience but are expensive to attend

It would not be beyond the bounds of possibility that companies alight upon the present situation as an excuse to seek alternative, and perhaps more effective ways, of spending their marketing budget.

However, there is still a great deal to be gained from being present at a gathering which attracts huge numbers of potential customers and New Holland also expressed its desire to return to LAMMA in the future.