An EU initiative aiming to increase carbon sequestration may boost the income of farmers, along with providing an environmental benefit.

The European Commission is expected to publish a policy document on its carbon farming initiative on Wednesday (December 15).

Carbon farming has been described as a “green business model” that financially rewards those who take up improved land management practices which result in an increase in sequestration.

The initiative, which can make landscapes more resilient to climate change, was announced as part of the Farm to Fork Strategy.

In some existing private schemes in the EU, farmers can sell carbon credits on voluntary carbon markets.

The EU Commission is proposing to reach climate neutrality in the entire land sector by 2035, which would mean that carbon removal should balance greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from all land, livestock and fertiliser use.

The commission has pointed to several land management practices that can increase sequestration:

Sustainable afforestation and reforestation;

Agroforestry and other mixed farming that combines trees and shrubs with crop or animal production on the same land;

Soil regeneration and improvement;

The restoration of peatlands and wetlands.

Along with the environmental and climate change benefits, the EU believes that the initiative would also be a new source of income for farmers.

Frans Timmermans, vice president of the European Commission, recently told a conference organised by the Intereg North Sea Region Programme that “with carbon farming, climate action becomes a business opportunity”.

He said expanding the model across the EU will need public and private funding.

Timmermans said trust in the system would be helped by the proposed EU carbon removal certification scheme, which is earmarked for 2023.

“Carbon farming is a necessary addition to our efforts to reach climate neutrality. It allows farmers, foresters, and other land managers to become true custodians of our natural environment and shepherds of our climate,” Timmermans said.

Simon Haldrup, from agricultural technology company, Agreena, said “it is encouraging to see movement coming from international leaders”.

Haldrup said it is important to ensure that all programmes are designed to complement what has already been created through incentives from the private sector and voluntary carbon market.

Study

In April, the European Commission published a report on a two-year study examining how to set up carbon farming across the EU.

The study concluded that a results-based model could contribute significantly to the EU’s efforts to tackle climate change, along with increasing biodiversity and preserving eco-systems.

It was recommended that pilot initiatives should be developed at local or regional level in order to gather experience to upscale the initiative.