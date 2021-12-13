Glanbia Ireland has partnered with PostPoint, an An Post subsidiary, to provide services to its branches and the rural communities they serve.

The collaboration enables customers to pick up and return parcels from over 180 online retailers through 18 Glanbia Ireland branches across 11 counties.

PostPoint services are available across convenience stores nationwide.

Paul Byrne, PostPoint national sales manager said:

“We are delighted to partner with Glanbia Ireland to provide a convenient local facility for Irish online shoppers. Teaming up provides Irish customers with even more choice and convenience on their doorstep.”

In recent years and especially over the last 18 months, parcel collections and returns have boomed due to many more people shopping from home, Byrne added.

In addition to collection and return services, all 32 Glanbia Ireland branches will offer PostPoint services including bill payment, gift cards, stamps, mobile top up and the National Lottery Quickpick and scratch cards.

Glanbia Ireland’s local branches are often close to many rural communities and by offering these additional services, as well as their ‘Living Proof’ sustainability agenda, Brendan Hayes, Glanbia Ireland vice chairman said:

“We are delighted to play our part in helping to secure the long-term sustainability of rural Ireland.”

The ‘Living Proof’ is Glanbia Ireland’s comprehensive sustainability strategy, with the ambition to reach net zero carbon by no later than 2050, in line with the Irish Government’s commitment in the Climate Action and Low Carbon Development Bill.

The partnership with PostPoint “acts as an important part of our commitment to offer a broad range of services to the communities we operate in”, Senan Foley, head of retail at Glanbia Ireland said.

“Our 52 [retail outlets] and all our dedicated people have been servicing the needs of farmers and rural communities for decades.

“We look forward to continuing to build on this long into the future,” Foley added.