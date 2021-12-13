The company that owns a Kildare distribution centre, which is the scene of a significant farmer protest, has said it is hopeful “this dispute between the protestors and Government is resolved quickly”.

Farmers who are part of the The Individual Farmers of Ireland (IFI) group began the ‘No Farmers, No Food’ protest at the Musgrave distribution centre in Kilcock, Co. Kildare yesterday (Sunday, December 12).

An Garda Síochána is at the scene of the protest, where organisers said around 100 tractors and other vehicles from up to 20 counties are parked.

Traffic is being allowed pass along the road and the IFI said that the main entrance is not being blocked for staff access.

However, the group said it will prevent any truck containing food from entering or exiting the site; the IFI claimed that one lorry which arrived at the centre at 3:00a.m today (Monday, December 13) was blocked by protestors.

Protest

Musgrave has told Agriland that the blockade “continues to impact the distribution of local and Irish products to retailers in communities across the country during what is a crucial trading time for the food sector”.

The company said it “has a long-standing history and commitment of supporting Irish farmers”

“We are hopeful that this dispute between the protestors and government is resolved quickly to minimise any further impact on our suppliers and customers,” Musgrave added.

The IFI said that the protest will continue until there is some progress or commitments given on its list of demands.

The group said it is ready to escalate its action with more people prepared to mount protests at other locations around the country.

Among the IFI demands is the cancellation of the carbon tax on agri diesel until alternative fuels are available for the sector.

The IFI is calling for the 35% carbon emissions figure attributed to the agriculture sector to be “corrected”.

It said this is a “false figure” as it has not taken account of the carbon sequestered by grass, crops and hedgerows.

It is also demanding the resignation of Green Party MEP Ciaran Cuffe.

The Midlands North West MEP recently wrote a letter to banks outlining his concerns about lending money to farmers, which the IFI has said would be “a disaster for the economy and rural Ireland”, if such an approach was adopted by lending institutions.

Frustration

Meanwhile, The Irish Beef and Lamb Association (IBLA) has said it can recognise the “frustration and despair” that has lead farmers to “take matters into their own hands” and engage in public protest.

The IBLA said that decisions being made and endorsed by the majority of farm organisations do not reflect the views of the farmers on the ground.

The group said it is the only farm organisation that requested that the Beef Taskforce not be wound down, as it believes there is a huge body of work still to be completed.

IBLA said Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue must show leadership and immediately reconvene a forum, which allows farmers to have their voices heard.

The group said the forum should be livestreamed and allow the farming public to contribute through their representatives.

Hauliers

Elsewhere, the Irish Truckers and Haulage Association Against Fuel Prices has brought its second protest to Dublin city in less than a month.

Hauliers, truck drivers and commercial vehicle owners gathered in locations around the country this morning and travelled in convoys along motorways into the city.

The hauliers have concentrated this protest over rising fuel prices, insurance costs and a shortage of drivers at Dublin port.

An Garda Síochána is at the scene and has warned that any illegally or dangerously parked vehicles will be seized.