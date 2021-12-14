Mayo-based Texel breeders dominated at the Blessington All-Star Texel in-lamb ewe and ewe lamb sale on Saturday last (December 11).

Prices on the day reached 3,200gns for a triplet-bearing ewe who made the trip from all the way over in Westport to the sale and then found a new home back in Mayo.

Flor Ryan gave the following rundown of the sale on the day to Agriland.

Guest consigners on the day Daire and Enda McManamon of the Derrylahan Flock, from Westport, Co Mayo, had the sale topper, a Milnbank Cantona daughter, Lot 30, selling at 3,200gns. This ewe was scanned carrying triplets to Teiglum Distinct. She was purchased by Mayo native Mathew Kenny.

The next highest price was another from the Derrylahan Flock, Lot 66, a Garngour Bladerunner daughter scanned carrying a single to Milnbank Cantona who sold for 2,500gns to Patrick Joyce, from Recess, Co. Galway.

Advertisement

Also selling at 2,500gns was Lot 50, presented by Anthony Donnelly from Claremorris, Co. Mayo, who was another Milnbank Cantona ewe – who is a daughter of the record breaking ewe lamb that was purchased at the Baileys dispersal sale in 2018 for 5,000gns – that sold carrying triplets by Silverhill Doughlas to Chris Healy. Image source: Blessington Mart

Another to break the 2,000 barrier was also from Anthony Donnelly’s pen, Lot 52, selling at 2,100gns – a Milnbank Cantona daughter carrying triplets by Derrylahan Commando to David Barrett.

Selling at 2,000gns was Lot 67, where it was back to the McManamon pen for yet another Cantona daughter carrying a single to Teiglum Distinct selling to Amy Connolly.

Amy also purchased the top ewe lamb at the sale from Anthony Donnelly’s pen, Lot 74, at 1,000gns sired by Knock Yazoo – who was also a daughter of the record breaker at the Baileys dispersal sale in 2018.