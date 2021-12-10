A Kildare farmer is recovering from injuries he received while confronting three intruders in his yard.

An Garda Síochána said the incident occurred in the early hours of Friday, December 3, on a farm near Athy.

It is understood that the farmer heard a noise in the yard at Ballytore Hill and when he went outside he discovered three intruders in sheds at the rear of the property.

During the confrontation, the farmer suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries and was later taken to hospital.

It is believed that the farmer is making a full recovery.

An Garda Síochána has said that officers in Athy are investigating the incident.

Gardaí said the intruders are believed to have left the scene in a car.

No arrests have yet been made, but Gardaí said their enquiries are ongoing into the burglary.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Athy Garda Station on: 059 863 4210, the Garda Confidential Line on: 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

All information will be treated in the strictest of confidence.

Meanwhile, a crime-prevention webinar is being hosted by the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) next week.

IFA deputy president, Brian Rushe, will chair the hour-long meeting, next Wednesday, December 15, at 11:00a.m, with IFA crime prevention officer, Barry Carey facilitating.

The webinar will encompass various aspects of crime prevention and online safety.

Garda Adrian Corcoran from the Roads Policing Unit will speak on the issue of road and vehicle safety over the upcoming festive season.

Sgt. Vincent Connolly will discuss online safety for children and online shopping safety, and IFA Farm Family Committee chair Caroline Farrell will present on well-being and family safety.

Farmers who want to attend the webinar can do so by filling out the registration form on the IFA website.