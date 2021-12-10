A number of mental health-centred projects and initiatives are underway to support members of the farming community in times of crisis.

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue was questioned in the Dáil this week about the work of his department independently of, or in conjunction with, with other departments in addressing the mental health of farmers.

Responding, Minister McConalogue said the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) is co-funding, with the Health Service Executive and the Department of Health, a farmers physical and mental health awareness programme called ‘On Feirm Ground’.

This initiative also involves Teagasc and IT Carlow and is part of a suite of ‘Engage’ initiatives, including Fit for Farmers and Farmers have Hearts, among others.

On Feirm Ground is a ‘train-the-trainer’ programme currently being delivered nationally to farm advisors.

To date, over 100 advisors have completed the programme, the minister confirmed.

“It is providing training for agricultural advisors to engage with and signpost farmers to supports in relation to health and wellbeing,” he said.

Additionally, of the eight farm safety European Innovation Partnerships (EIPs) projects that were approved in July, to the value of €1.8m, four are focussed around mental health of people in the farming community, he added.

“These projects are now in the implementation phase and I am looking forward to seeing positive impacts from all of the projects around farm safety,” he said.

If you are feeling suicidal, or if you have been bereaved by suicide and need support or advice, you can contact Pieta here