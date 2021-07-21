Last year, a training programme was developed that would see farm advisors around Ireland equipped with a new set of skills to enable them to engage with farmers in a different way.

Following a period of research carried out at IT Carlow, on ways that farm advisors might be trained to engage with, and support, farmers on health and mental health issues, On Feirm Ground was launched in October 2020.

The initiative is co-funded by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM); Department of Health; Health Service Executive (HSE); Teagasc; and IT Carlow.

It is being led by the Men’s Development Network as part of Engage, which is a National Men’s Training Programme.

Agriland spoke to Seán Cooke, CEO of the Men’s Development Network, about the programme, why it was necessary, and the impact it will have on both advisor and farmer.

On Feirm Ground – a special scheme

On Feirm Ground is in good company as part of a suite of Engage initiatives, including Fit for Farmers and Farmers have Hearts, among others.

Essentially, it helps farm advisors to help farmers. And yes, while that is the general role of the advisor, this initiative brings a different dimension to the relationship – a special one.

Seán explained:

“At one of the launches of the other farmer health initiatives, there was a discussion with a number of agricultural advisors who were talking about the stresses and strains attached to dealing with farmers, who themselves were in distress, over the farm gate.

But, in trying to help farmers, the advisors were also taking a lot of stress home with them as they worried about what they said to the farmer, or didn’t. Was it right, or was it wrong?

“This was brought back to Engage to think about and discuss. So the Men’s Development Network put together a proposal that we presented to the Department of Health and the DAFM, and the HSE. And they then agreed that this would be a worthwhile exercise,” Seán added.

On Feirm Ground’s ‘groundwork’ is part of a broader research (PhD) project that is currently being undertaken at IT Carlow, explained Seán, so everything that underpins it – the training, the curriculum, etc. – is research and evidence-based.

Supporting the advisor

With up to 65% of farmers engaged with a farm advisor, their integral role in On Feirm Ground was identified.

The advisor is someone who farmers trust – they understand the industry, the factors that can cause stress. Farmers confide in, and listen to, them.

“When research was conducted initially, a number of key issues emerged for farmers around their day-to-day lives: bureaucracy; scaling up; succession; having to double job; seasonal work; financial pressures,” Seán continued.

“All of these issues create significant stresses and strains for farmers and have an impact on their mental well-being.”

“But the critical issue here was around supporting the advisors when they were going out to meet farmers, to be able to recognise any ‘red flags’ and then to give them the proper tools to be able to engage and ‘signpost’ farmers on health and well-being issues – to direct farmers to get help if they need it.”

Crucially, On Feirm Ground is as much about training the advisors to recognise what they ‘shouldn’t’ engage in as what they should.

“What we are saying is that advisors are not psychologists, they are not social workers, or counsellors, so you are clearly drawing that line, or boundary.

“But with this training they can ‘signpost’ or direct them to an appropriate service.”

DID YOU KNOW?

Ireland was the first country in the world to have a Men’s Health Policy and is one of just four countries worldwide to have one?

Train the trainer

On Feirm Ground follows a ‘train the trainer’ model, which has seen 24 advisors complete the initial training phase so far. They will go on to train 600-800 of their peers.

Covid-19 has impacted the timeline but Seán is hopeful that the next step can commence in a few months’ time. Minister of State with Responsibility for Farm Safety, Martin Heydon; Seán Cooke, CEO Men’s Development Network; and Minister of State at the Department of Health, Frank Feighan pictured at the launch of On Feirm Ground. Image source: Ryan Byrne, Inpho

“We are hoping to role out the first lot of training in September or October. We are hoping the training can be done in person, but it may have to be done online, due to Covid-19.”

One of the biggest things that advisors have wondered, in their dealings with farmers, is if they have said the right thing, or if they have done the right thing, or given the right information, said Seán.

“On Feirm Ground will give them the solid understanding that doing it this way is good, it is positive, and the information is solid,” he concluded.