The hunt for Ireland’s best burger has begun thanks to National Burger Day – which is just around the corner, according to meat processor Kepak.

In support of the foodservice sector, Kepak’s fourth annual National Burger Day is encouraging customers to get out and have their say by voting for their favourite burger – while also showing some much-needed support for local food outlets and operators as they emerge from recent pandemic-related closures.

Following a jam-packed virtual celebration last year, National Burger Day is back on August 12.

Promising to be “bigger than ever this year” outlets across Ireland will once again battle it out for the coveted title of Ireland’s favourite.

To top it off, for every burger purchased and a photo shared online with the hashtag #nationalburgerday, a meal will be donated to Simon Communities across the country, with over 14,000 meals donated in 2020 as part of the campaign.

Hundreds of Irish food businesses of all categories and sizes are set to take part in the search for Ireland’s best burger, from fast-food joints to family-owned pubs, hotels, and speciality burger restaurants.

Voting is already underway and customers across the country have just over three weeks to cast their important vote online through the dedicated website.

Advertisement

Votes from all corners of the country will be gathered and counted and Ireland’s Best Burger will be announced on National Burger Day, August 12, 2021 – an event sponsored by Kepak, and supported by Flipdish, Blenders, Coughlans and Kilmeadan.

Commenting, John Savage, Kepak Foodservice Solutions commercial director, said:

“After what has been a challenging period for Irish foodservice operators, this campaign truly is the coming together of Ireland’s biggest and best food brands in support of the sector and the beloved burgers on their menus.

“After a difficult year for those operating in the sector, we are excited to host this nationwide battle of the burgers and put a positive spotlight on Irish food outlets.”

Jennifer Kitson, national partnerships manager for Simon Communities, added:

“On behalf of everyone at Simon Communities in Ireland, we would like to extend our thanks to National Burger Day, Kepak and all the supporters for their efforts on this campaign.

“Last year was a huge success and we received an incredible donation of 14,000 meals for people experiencing homelessness that are supported through our services,” she added.