The cyclists began from Ardgroom shortly after 6:00a.m yesterday on ‘Day 3’ of the Ultra Cycle 2021, facing fog and mist throughout the coastline as they cycled the Kerry coast passing through Camp, Tralee, Ardfert, Ballyheigue and Ballybunion.

Being the ‘agri industry day’, over 25 cyclists joined at different stages, particularly from the companies that are sponsoring the cycle (see video above).

It was then a short trek across the river Shannon at Tarbert to travel the Clare coastline from Kilimer, to cycle to Loop Head and through Loop Head.

Sean Julian from Trenlaur Catering of Midfield, Swinford, travelled with the cyclists yesterday to provide food at each stop.

Macra na Feirme president John Keane cycled the full stage of yesterday’s cycle with Macra member Jonathon O’Dywer.

What is Ultra Cycle 2021?

The ultra cyclists are a group of like-minded adventure cyclists who take on an ultra cycling challenge every year for charity.

Since 2016, they have completed 6,723km over five different cycles in just 18 days, in five different countries, while raising a whopping €172,456 for various local and national charities.

This year, the team, led by Alan Heaney of Efficient Farm Systems (EFS) in Mullingar are raising funds for mental health charities by cycling the entire length of the Wild Atlantic Way from Cork to Donegal in less than seven days.

The three charities which will benefit are:

Mindspace Mayo;

Turn2me;

Make the Moove (A Macra na Feirme initiative).

They began their journey last Sunday and are battling steep uphill cycles and intense temperatures to reach their goal.

The main sponsors of this year’s ultra cyclists are Agriland Media Group and Efficient Farm Solutions (EFS), Mullingar.

Support for ‘Ag Day’

Macra na Feirme supported the campaign by joining in part of the cycle route through Co. Clare yesterday, along with other industry representatives. The team, including Macra president John Keane, arrives in Oranmore at the end of Day 3

Other companies or agencies which have come on board to support the ultra cycle and the mental health charities include, the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM); Teagasc; Lakeland Dairies; Glanbia; Easyfix; Alltech; ZeroGrazer; IFAC; and MSD.

Any other businesses or individuals who want to get involved or support the campaign can donate to the ‘go fund me’ account here or get in touch via the ultracyclingforcharity.ie website to get involved.

So far, the group of athletes has raised more than €23,000 for the worthy causes.

As part of this worthy and vital campaign, Agriland Media will feature articles with a mental health focus throughout the week, to raise awareness of the charities and shine a light on the supports available to those who have been struggling with isolation, anxiety or depression.

Day 4 – Wednesday

It’s ‘Day 4’ today (Wednesday, July 21) and the cyclists took to the saddle in Oranmore, Co. Galway early this morning, cycling along the Wild Atlantic Way in Galway and later into Mayo.

They have 320km to complete today with the support of some new cyclists joining along the way.

To donate, please click on this link: gofund.me/ab8ad0cd.