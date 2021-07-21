Members of An Garda Síochána, alongside Cootehill Tidy Towns, are organising a property marking event for farmers, rural-dwellers and members of the public in Co. Cavan this weekend.

The event will take place in Cootehill on Saturday (July 24) from 11:00am through to 3:00pm.

In a short statement ahead of the event, local Gardaí in the Cavan Monaghan division said:

“The Tidy Towns in Cootehill in conjunction with Bailieboro Community Engagement Unit are hosting a property marking event this Saturday, July 24.

“If you are free between 11:00am and 3:00pm why not call into St. Michael’s Hall and get your property marked – whether it’s a trailer, lawnmower or other item(s) it’s well worth getting them marked so if they are stolen and recovered we can return them to their rightful owner.

“Marking property also leaves valuables less attractive to thieves in the first place,” the post added.

This follows a similar marking unit which took place in neighbouring Co. Monaghan on Saturday, July 10.

Following the event, local Gardaí said: “On Saturday Monaghan Community Engagement Unit hosted a property marking event in the town.

“It was great to see such a good attendance with so many people willing to engage with this crime prevention initiative,” the Garda statement added.

Property marking is advised because, according to members of An Garda Síochána in recent years, while hundreds of stolen items were recovered in previous years, only a handful could be successfully claimed due to lack of proof of ownership.

Keeping records of one’s property, including make, model number and other details, was also strongly recommended to farmers.