Those disappointed thinking they had seen the last from Diddly Squat Farm will welcome news that a second series of Clarkson’s Farm appears to be on the way.

The Amazon Prime series, which premiered in June, followed former Top Gear presenter Jeremy Clarkson on his mission to run a 1,000ac farm in Chadlington, Oxfordshire.

The programme showed Clarkson purchasing his first pieces of machinery (and struggling to use them), picking the foundation animals for his flock (and trying to keep them within the walls and hedges of the farm), among other routine farming tasks.

Helped only by his gang of agricultural associates, Clarkson quickly discovers that a modern farmer must be a conservationist; scientist; shepherd; shopkeeper; midwife; engineer; accountant; and tractor driver – often all at the same time.

But despite the success of the show, the realities of farming meant the business did less well. At the end of the year, Clarkson revealed the farm had made a profit of just £114, branding the project “an expensive failure”.

The news comes just a week after fans launched a petition for a second series of the show. 1,720 people signed the petition on Change.org after Clarkson revealed there were no plans for a second series.

Announcing the apparent u-turn in a short video shared on Twitter this morning, the presenter told fans he was “delighted to say that there will be a second series of Clarkson’s Farm”.

“You mean Kaleb’s Farm,” his trusty farm manager quickly quips from behind the camera.

Viewers will be happy to hear the team from the first series are back, including ‘Cheerful Charlie’, Lisa, Gerald, and of course, Jeremy and Kaleb.

No date has yet been given for when the second series will air.