Farmers are being urged to register for an hour-long crime prevention webinar which will be hosted by the Irish Farmers’ Association next Wednesday, December 15 at 11:00a.m.

IFA deputy president Brian Rushe will chair the meeting with IFA Crime Prevention Officer, Barry Carey facilitating.

The webinar will encompass various aspects of crime prevention and online safety.

Crime prevention webinar

Garda Adrian Corcoran from the Roads Policing Unit will speak on road and vehicle safety over the festive season.

Sgt. Vincent Connolly will discuss online safety for children and online shopping safety while and IFA Farm Family Committee chair Caroline Farrell will present on wellbeing and family safety.

The deputy president said the topics covered next Wednesday will include practical ways to keep safe on the internet, “including how to safeguard ourselves and our children”.

“Cybercrime is increasingly common and we all need to keep informed on how best to protect ourselves.

“We believe if we keep well informed, we can do our best to mitigate against any possible safety and security issues,” Rushe said.

Farmers who want to attend the webinar can do so by filling out the registration form on the IFA website.

Farm safety and preventing crime

Earlier in the autumn, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) also became proactive in warning the farming community about the risk of farm theft.

In terms of key advice, the PSNI video stressed the need to take a moment to ensure one’s machinery is secure.

The PSNI pointed towards storing machinery, vehicles and other equipment in “secure alarmed buildings”, or alternatively securing equipment with heavy duty chains and padlocks to fixed points or other equipment when not in use, to make them harder to move.

Farmers are consistently advised to ensure their vehicles are locked when not in use and, as an extra deterrent, to remove key, batteries or distributor caps from vehicles not being used.

In a video with advice on preventing rural crime, the PSNI urges rural dwellers to mark all equipment with at least two identification marks.

This way it is easier to identify, firstly for authorities, and also for rightful owners to claim if the property is recovered.