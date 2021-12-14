Denis Carroll has been elected as the new chair of the board of Kerry Co-op, Agriland understands.

The farmer has held a seat on the board for three years and was on the advisory committee for 24 years.

Agriland understands that the Carroll, who runs a mixed dairy and sheep enterprise outside Killarney, was elected following a vote this morning (Tuesday, December, 14).

The result is yet to be officially confirmed.

James Tangney, who is originally from Co. Kerry but farms in Co. Limerick, also ran for the top position on the board.

Tangney was elected to the board of directors last year.

Agriland understands that Conor Creedon, a dairy farmer from Rathmore, has been elected as vice-chair.

Kerry Co-op

Denis Carroll, who has been a prominent figure in the Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers’ Association (ICMSA), both locally and nationally, will be taking over the reins on the board at a defining time for Kerry Co-op.

He will have to decide on whether the co-op will re-enter talks with Kerry Group on a possible joint venture deal for the dairy business.

Last April, talks were suspended after 18 months of discussions between the parties.

Milk suppliers and shareholders voiced their concerns at that time that their views were not being sought in advance of any deal being done.

Carroll will also have to tackle the outstanding issues around the “leading milk price” along with the patronage share issue.

Election

The Kerry Co-op board of directors were due to elect a new chair and vice-chair last week (Tuesday, December 7), however due to the Status Red Weather Warning issued by Met Éireann because of Storm Barra, the vote was postponed.

The December meeting of the board kicked off at 10:30a.m this morning (December, 14) in Tralee.

The vote resulted in a change at the helm of the Kerry Co-op board for the first time in five years.

Mundy Hayes, who has held the role of chair of Kerry Co-op since 2016, recently announced that he has decided to step down at the December board meeting.

Hayes described leading the board during a “hugely challenging period” and said that he felt now is “the right and appropriate time for change and a fresh perspective”.

The outgoing chair said he is intending to remain “an active director of the board for the coming 12 months”.

Hayes has said he will be available to his successor “to ensure a smooth transition”.