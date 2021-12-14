Macroom Mart in Co. Cork held its final sheep sale of the year last Wednesday, December 8.

Prices and demand remained very strong on the day, according to the mart’s new manager, Jerh Sullivan.

Speaking to Agriland about the trade on the day, Jerh said: “Wednesday, December 8,traditionally a farmers’ holiday, turned out to be a very busy day in Macroom Mart for the last sheep sale of a very busy sheep season.

“Prices and demand remained very strong for all types of sheep on offer. Store lambs were met with a very lively trade making from €3.15/kg up to €3.20/kg.

“We had a good selection of Scotch-type lambs on offer as well, with a growing customer base for these types of stock; these lambs sold from €2.60/kg for lighter ram lambs up to €3.20/kg for Scotch ewe lambs.

“Heavier factory-type lambs traded from €3.15/kg to €3.30/kg – depending on the quality of the lambs.

“Heavy ewes were making around €160 per head, with lighter ewes selling around €50/head to €80/head.

Sample lamb prices:

33kg Suffolk ewe lambs sold for €105/head or €3.18/kg;

48kg lambs sold for €149/head or €3.10/kg;

46kg Scotch lambs sold for €146/head or €3.17/kg;

45kg Scotch lambs sold for €146/head or €3.24/kg;

33kg ram lambs sold for €107/head or €3.24/kg;

25kg mixed pen of lambs sold for €80/head or €3.20/kg;

40kg wether lambs sold for €130/head or €3.25/kg.

“We will be running a sheep sale in Macroom once a month going forward with the first sale kicking off on January 12, and the first Wednesday of every month thereafter for the spring.

“A date for your dairy in the new year for sheep sales in Macroom is that factory assembly will continue every Tuesday in Macroom.

“At this point we would like to thank all our buyer and sellers who have supported us this year and wish everyone a happy ,peaceful and prosperous new year from the management and staff of Macroom Mart,” Jerh concluded.