Fertiliser prices have increased by 52% in a year, according to the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

The agricultural output price index for October 2021, which excludes VAT, shows that fertiliser prices jumped by 15.8% in a month.

The data reflects the ongoing concerns of farmers about the spiraling cost of fertiliser.

In the year up to the end of October, the CSO said that straight fertiliser prices rose by 64.5% and the cost of compound fertilisers increased by 49.6%.

The agricultural input price index increased by 15.7% in October 2021 compared with October 2020.

It increased by 3.7% from September 2021 to October 2021.

Click on the image below for a closer look at the input prices. Source: CSO

Overall, the October agricultural output price index is up by 14.1% in a year and has risen by 0.5% in a month.

Advertisement

The CSO said this means that the resulting terms of trade index was down 3.1% in this period.

CSO

On the input side, the October 2021 sub-indices show that fertilisers and motor fuels were up 52% and 36.4% respectively on October 2020 prices.

The intput index also shows that animal feed costs increased by 14.4% in a year, electricity prices jumped by 15.4% and veterinary costs rose by 1.2%.

The CSO said that the costs associated with maintaining buildings and materials increased by 2.5% and products to protect plants went up by 1.1%

A comparison of the October 2021 output sub-indices with the October 2020 data shows that cereals and sheep increased by 34% and 21.4% respectively.

In terms of animal output over the 12 month period, the data shows that cattle rose by 15.8% and poultry by 0.7%, while pigs dropped by 7.1%.