Significant price changes – in both inputs and outputs – have been recorded in the agricultural sector over the last 12 months, according to the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

It published its Agricultural Price Indices for September 2021 which revealed:

Fertiliser prices up 31.3% since September 2020;

since September 2020; Energy prices up 22.2% since September 2020;

since September 2020; Output prices up 11.6% since September 2020;

since September 2020; Strong gains in cattle and milk prices driving output price index increase.

Commenting, CSO statistician, Anthony Dawson, said:

“Today’s Agricultural Price Indices release shows there have been significant price changes on both the input and output sides of agriculture in Ireland in the last 12 months.

“Fertliser and energy prices have seen the most significant change with a 31.3% and 22.2% annual increase, respectively,” he said.

However, on the output side, there have been annual increases recorded in:

Cattle +16% ;

; Sheep +15.3% ;

; Milk prices +15.8%.

Terms of Trade

This is the output prices compared with input prices.

This increase in both input and output price indices for the last calendar year means that the September 2021 Terms of Trade of 103.6 has remained close to September 2020’s figure of 103.8.

CSO price indices – a closer look

According to the CSO, the agricultural output price index is up 11.6% in the year to September 2021.

Agricultural Output Price Index (excluding VAT).

When compared with August 2021, the output price increased by 2.6%.

Over the same period, the agricultural input price index increased by 1.4% so the resulting terms of trade index was up 1.2% in this period.

Agricultural Output Price Index (excluding VAT).

On an annual basis, the agricultural input price index increased by 11.9% in September 2021 compared with September 2020.