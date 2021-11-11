Dairy cooperative Dale Farm has picked up several accolades at the 2021 International Cheese and Dairy Awards.

With over 5,000 entries competing from across the globe, the International Cheese and Dairy Awards are the world’s largest platform to champion best-in-class producers.

Dromona medium cheddar scooped both gold and silver in The Best Medium Cheddar category and was subsequently awarded the trophy for The Best Medium Creamery Cheddar, while Dromona mature cheddar won both silver and bronze in The Best Mature Cheddar category.

Speaking after the awards, Caroline Martin, corporate marketing and communications manager at Dale Farm said the win was testament to the high quality of milk produced by the cooperative’s farmer owners, and the skill of those involved throughout the production process.

“Our world-class dairy products come from world-class milk produced by the 1,300 farmers within our cooperative, and the craftmanship of our people who use it to make award-winning cheese.

“These awards are a guarantee of product quality for our consumers, and we are immensely proud to once again have our delicious cheese recognised on a global stage.”

Dale Farm markets its cheese ranges under the Dale Farm and Dromona brands in Northern Ireland and Great Britain across retail, food service and ingredient channels.

The company produces 50,000t of cheddar per annum from its state-of-the-art plant in Cookstown, County Tyrone, using milk supplied by its dairy farmer owners.