Cootehill Livestock Mart is to begin issuing electronic payments to farmers as part of its commitment to a “cleaner greener future”.

The Cavan-based mart is embracing the payment method in order to make the payment process more efficient, while also doing its bit to support the environment.

In a notice, mart manegement said: “To do our little bit for the planet and save trees from felling for paper, we will reduce the amount of paper we use by making electronic fund transfers for all payments up to €1,500.

“This is also a speedier more efficient method of payment to our valuable customers.

“All we will require is your IBAN once, and this will allow us to make future payments to you in the same way. Please present your IBAN to our office team in person and they will happily assist you,” the note concludes.

Very few livestock marts have transitioned over to electronic payments as yet, however the move by Cootehill could be the start of a growing trend.

Advertisement

Cootehill Livestock Mart

Last month, a fire that broke out at Cootehill Livestock Mart, causing the destruction of the auctioneer’s box.

Ring two at the mart was impacted by fire damage with the entire rostrum (auctioneer’s box) reduced to cinders, according to mart manager, Geoffrey Drury, who believes an electrical fault was the cause, when speaking to Agriland at the time.

Geoffrey and his son Steven took over the lease of Cootehill mart in March 2021 following its closure in February 2020.

When the Brady family opened the mart initially back in the 1960s, Geoffrey’s father, Archie, was the first farmer through the doors with his cattle.

And on two subsequent occasions when the mart reopened under new management, Geoffrey himself was the first farmer in. Having also worked there for several years, when the chance came to reopen the mart, he was delighted to go for it.

Things have been going very well so far with three sales (online and in person) running on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.