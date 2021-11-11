Officials from the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, assisted by Gardaí, carried out a raid on a farm in Co. Kildare this week as part of an investigation into horse doping.

The operation was carried out on foot of a warrant on Tuesday (November 9).

The department confirmed that “authorised officers acting on its behalf conducted the operation with Gardaí from the Kildare Laois drug unit.

Officials from the Irish Horse Racing Regulatory Board (IHRB) also took part in the operation.

The raid, which was led by the department, resulted in the seizure of a number of products involved in doping.

Investigations are currently ongoing.

A statement from the department this morning said: “On Tuesday, November 9, 2021, authorised officers acting on behalf of the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine carried out an enforcement operation supported by Gardaí attached to the Kildare Laois drug unit and officers from the IHRB.

“This department-led operation involved searches and seizure of products as part of an ongoing investigation into equine doping.

“As this is an ongoing investigation, it would not be appropriate to make any further comments at this time,” the department statement noted.

Advertisement

A separate statement from Gardaí said: “An Garda Síochána assisted the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine in the execution of a warrant at a farm in Co. Kildare on Tuesday, November 9, 2021.

This operation was carried out on the same day that a report on issues in the horseracing sector was published by the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Agriculture, Food and the Marine.

The report examined the governance of the horse racing industry bodies; the integrity of drug testing procedures; CCTV at racecourses; and equine traceability.

The report made a series of recommendations, including: an independent review of the industry to ensure that Ireland’s drug testing matches international best practice; an audit of all equine drug testing carried out here; and mandatory drug testing of all race favourites and those finishing in the top five in races.