A report written and published by the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Agriculture, Food and the Marine has called for an electronic system for tracing racehorses to be set up.

The report calls on the Department of Agriculture to establish a system similar to the current Animal Identification and Movements (AIM) system that exists for livestock.

This is one of a series of recommendations made in the report, which examines the governance of the horse racing industry bodies; the integrity of drug testing procedures; CCTV at racecourses; and equine traceability.

The committee is calling for a review of the board structure of the Irish Horse racing Regulatory Board (IHRB); an independent review of the industry to ensure that Ireland’s drug testing matches international best practice; an audit of all equine drug testing carried out here; mandatory drug testing of all race favourites and those finishing in the top five in races; and electronic tracing.

Launching the report today (Tuesday, November 9) committee chairperson and Fianna Fáil TD Jackie Cahill said: “The horse racing sector is an important contributor to Ireland’s rural economy, providing direct employment and bringing indirect economic benefits to rural areas on race days. Despite our small size, Ireland plays a significant role globally in the horse racing and breeding industries.

“The reputation and integrity of this industry are essential,” he added. Committee members Martin Browne, Paul Daly, Jackie Cahill and Victor Boyhan

The report arises from three days of meetings the committee held in July of this year with representatives of the IHRB, Horse Racing Ireland (HRI), the Irish Racehorse Trainers Association (IRTA) and the department.

The key recommendations of the report are as follows: