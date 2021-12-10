The tail end of the year is when surplus dairy heifers tend to be sold / bought, however with 2021 being a challenging year, have heifer prices decreased?

Challenging year

2021 has seen several challenges for dairy farmers: Glanbia announcing peak milk restrictions, challenging weather conditions, the new Common Agricultural Policy (CAP), climate obligations and fertiliser prices.

The most recent challenge was the news that new calf transportation and export rules are being discussed, which could mean a ban on the transporting of calves under five-weeks of age.

With all that, you would expect prices for in-calf heifers and milking stock to be back on previous years.

But, the sector has seen a number of new entrants in recent years, with many of these continuing to increase cows number.

Heifer prices

Agriland spoke with David Clarke from Cows.ie to obtain some insight into prices being paid for heifers.

David stated: “Although trade is slower, the demand for quality stock is still high, with February and March calving heifers most sought after.

“There is still a demand for high economic breeding index (EBI), artificial insemination (AI) bred heifers. We are seeing prices that are in line with 2020 trade.

“That high EBI grass-based Friesian heifer is still making €1,600 to €1,700. Heifers without record are making €1,300 to €1,400.

“Buyers are looking for quality stock with milk recording data and herd Co-op reports behind them. The heifers without records behind them are a harder sell, but are still a good trade.

Advertisement

“A lot of that quality stock is now sold. If I had a pen of heifers averaging €200 EBI for sale, with record on their mothers, it wouldn’t be long before they were sold.”

David continued: “There is uncertainty among dairy farmers; last year it was Brexit, this year it is fertiliser prices.

“We were worried last year that we might never export a cow again, but it has been a super year for live exports.

“Quality is selling well and it always will because it is hard to get.”

Agriland also spoke with Bertie Troy from Grasstec, who stated: “Yes, there has been a weakening in the market for heifers without records, but quality stock with records continue to demand a premium.

“The dairy sector is facing a lot of challenges, so dairy farmers are seeing the benefit of having AI-bred, high EBI animals.”