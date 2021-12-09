Calls for a report on the use of horticultural peat moss to be published continue with Growing Media Ireland (GMI) joining the chorus.

GMI – a representative group for horticultural-peat and growing-media producers in Ireland – has claimed that up to 17,000 jobs are now at risk due to an “effective” ban on the horticultural peat harvesting, and the lack of alternatives for growers.

The – final – report in question is the fruits of a working group set up by Minister of State at the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Malcolm Noonan to “assist in addressing the important issues around horticultural peat for domestic purposes”.

The report from the working group, which was chaired by Dr Munoo Prasad, was submitted to Minister Noonan on October 20.

There have been persistent calls on the minister from growers, producers, trade unions, and other public representatives to finally publish the report, which, according to GMI “has been lying on the minister’s desk for more than seven weeks”.

Despite Minister Noonan stating recently during a Seanad debate [on the Horticultural Peat (Temporary Measures) Bill, 2021] that the report would be brought before the Cabinet within days, it has yet to happen.

GMI chairperson, John Neenan, said:

“Minister Noonan committed to publishing the report and bringing it to cabinet. We need a practical solution to help the horticultural sector, which is already on its knees – a clear plan, with definite timelines, outlining how recommendations in the report will be implemented.

“The lack of urgency demonstrated by the minister in publishing the report is contributing to the uncertainty facing the future of Irish horticulture.

“We welcome the funding announced by Minister Pippa Hackett for research into and capital investment in alternatives.

“Our members have already invested millions and continue to invest in alternatives.

“However, this proposed funding will not address the real crisis facing the Irish horticultural industry as a result of the unavailability of Irish horticultural peat. The lack of viable peat alternatives right now is the real issue that government has to deal with.

“The funding is a long-term solution and we won’t see the benefits of it for a number of years. We would welcome a meeting with the minister to discuss the issue,” he said.

Neenan added that this issue needs the focus of one minister and department. Multiple ministers and departments provide a piecemeal solution, he said.

“Imports of horticultural peat are now required and are already taking place due to the diminished stockpiles that Bord na Móna and other producers had built up.

“The remaining growing media producers in Ireland can no longer service the needs of domestic growers with domestic horticultural peat due to the effective ban on harvesting peat.

“We now need to import horticultural peat at a greater cost financially and environmentally to support growers and the costs will ultimately have to be borne by consumers and an increased carbon footprint.

“If Minister Noonan backtracks on his promise to publish this report and act on its recommendations it will lead to the demise of the horticultural sector.

“Small growers may have no other choice but to shut their doors while large multinationals may well move operations to other EU countries where a transition for horticultural peat is in place over the next decade.”