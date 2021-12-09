Over 74,000 farms were classified as beef specialists last year, according to the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

As part of the Census of Agriculture 2020, the CSO said that the total Agricultural Area Utilised (AAU) on farms in Ireland has been over 4.5 million hectares since 2010.

Last year, Dublin, Waterford and Kilkenny had the highest average AAU.

The smallest average AAU values were recorded in Monaghan, Mayo and Leitrim.

Western and border counties had lower AAU than the south, midlands and east of the country.

CountyAverage Agricultural Area Utilised on farms
Carlow40.7ha
Cavan26.2ha
Clare32.1ha
Cork38.7ha
Donegal27.4ha
Dublin47.3ha
Galway26.5ha
Kerry35.2ha
Kildare44.8ha
Kilkenny45.7ha
Laois38ha
Leitrim25.5ha
Limerick36.2ha
Longford28.3ha
Louth37.8ha
Mayo23.4ha
Meath43.8ha
Monaghan23.2ha
Offaly37.6ha
Roscommon27.7ha
Sligo27.1ha
Tipperary42.2ha
Waterford47ha
Westmeath38.1ha
Wexford41.8haa
Wicklow42ha
Source: CSO

The total number of farms between 1991 and 2020 fell by 3.4% from 170,578 to 135,037.

In the decade from 2010 to 2020, there was a loss of 4,823 farms. The average farm size in 1991 was 26ha.

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is CSO.png
Source: CSO

The CSO said in 2020, the average farm size had increased by 2.2% to 33.4ha.

Specialist farms

Of the 135,037 farms in Ireland last year, 74,159 enterprises were classified by the CSO as specialist beef production.

There were 17,435 farms specialising in sheep 15,319 in dairying and 4,567 in tillage.

11,516 farms were growing mixed field crops, 8,508 were classed as mixed grazing livestock and 1,759 were a mixture of crops and livestock.

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is CSO2.png
Souce:CSO

Over one in five farms in Cork, Waterford, Kilkenny, Limerick and Tipperary were classified as specialist dairying. 57.5% of the specialist dairy farms were over 50ha.

Over 45% of specialist beef and sheep farms were less than 20ha in size, while one sixth of specialised tillage enterprises were over 100ha.

The prevalence of specialist beef production varied from 27.5% of farms in Wicklow to 81.1% in Clare.

Over half of farms in 14 counties were classified as having a sole beef focus.

Specialist sheep farms were prominent in the border, west, southwest and mid-east regions.

Donegal, Wicklow, Mayo and Kerry recorded over 20% of farms as specialising in sheep.

CountyDairyBeef Sheep
Carlow9.2%34.7%15.7%
Cavan10.8%68.3%7.9%
Clare7.7%81.1%1.5%
Cork27.7%42.7%6%
Donegal2%32.8%44.9%
Dublin3.6%28.5%16.5%
Galway3.4%66.5%12%
Kerry16.4%47.5%20.4%
Kildare6%42.7%11.7%
Kilkenny 23.5%45.1%4.8%
Laois13%57.1%3.4%
Leitrim0.9%65.2%19%
Limerick23.5%61.4%1.1%
Longford5.1%78.6%4.2%
Louth9.1%40%12.5%
Mayo 2.2%57.5%24.2%
Meath10.8%50%8.5%
Monaghan12%67.1%4.3%
Offaly9.6%65.8%4.4%
Roscommon1.5%71.7%9.7%
Sligo2.5%64.4%18%
Tipperary21.5%53.7%3.7%
Waterford 26.5%39.7%6.5%
Westmeath7.8%68.2%6%
Wexford17.1%29%9%
Wicklow8.6%27.5%30.1%
Specialist farms. Source: CSO
