Einbock, manufacturers of grass rakes and hoes, is to make a €30 million investment in new manufacturing facilities which it claims will double its production capacity.

Based in Austria, it is envisaged that 100 extra jobs will be created when it goes into full production in the autumn of 2023.

Einbock getting ahead of the game

This will be the largest investment in the company’s history and at its heart will be the installation of two new coating lines.

The company believes that it will be one of the most modern surface coating facilities in the agricultural machinery sector. The energy required for painting will be provided entirely by renewable resources. Leopold Einbock, who trained as a master locksmith, with his wife Birgit and family

In addition to the paint shop, a fully automated high-bay warehouse and an overhead track between the coating line and the assembly line will bring large improvements to the overall production process.

Michael Einbock noted: “With the doubling of production capacity, as well as the new equipment, it will be possible to produce new and larger machines faster and more efficiently.”

Green credentials

The Einbock family, who still wholly own the company, are keen to ensure that not only are the products environmentally friendly and sustainable, but will also be manufactured in the most ecological way.

The new factory will be heated with wooden chips from trees which grow in the region. In addition, it is planned to generate electricity with the help of solar panels.

These are located on the roof of the new production halls and will enable the company to produce 100% of the required energy and heat for the latest buildings.

New arrivals

Einbock produces a range of grassland care, tillage and seeding implements. Of late, the emphasis has been on inter-row cultivations and it had announced two new machines to be presented at Agritechnica. The new Chopstar prime worming between rows

These are the Chopstar-Prime and the Chopstar-Verso, both of which are said to provide fast and efficient inter-row hoeing.

Other new machines include a pneumatic front seed tank and a light weed harrow.