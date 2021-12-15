Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue, has (Wednesday, December 15) announced funding of over €3.7 million to 98 animal welfare organisations nationwide.

The funding announcement has been made on the inaugural Animal Welfare Awareness Day, an initiative to raise awareness of animal welfare.

Making the announcement, Minister McConalogue said the funding for animal welfare organisations was evidence of the government’s ongoing commitment to animal welfare.

To mark the day, the minister visited donkeys housed at Farmleigh Estate together with the Donkey Sanctuary and visited the DSPCA headquarters in Rathfarnham, Dublin.

Animal Welfare Awareness Day

Minister McConalogue said: “I am delighted that on the first ever Animal Welfare Awareness Day, I can acknowledge the fantastic effort and commitment of our amazing animal welfare organisations and, indeed, the many volunteers dedicated to animal welfare.

“These organisations play such a crucial role in ensuring all our animals are cared for and protected. This is frontline work that we can all be proud of.

“This additional support will make a real difference to the welfare of animals nationwide.”

Among the animal welfare organisations to benefit are Rural Animal Welfare Services in Bantry, Co. Cork and The Haven Rescue Tipperary.

Relationship between animal and human welfare

Referencing the ‘One Health, One Welfare’ ethos outlined in the Animal Welfare Strategy 2021-2025, the minister cited the relationship between animal and human welfare.

Advertisement

“Animal welfare is increasingly important to Irish citizens, and we are ever more aware of the inter-relationship between the welfare of animals and human wellbeing,” he said.

“Maintaining animal welfare standards is the responsibility of everyone in our society; for those who own, care for, or are responsible for animals, whether on farm or at home.”

The minister added that the awards align with the ambitions of the Animal Welfare Strategy 2021-2025.

Pets at Christmas

Minister McConalogue has urged people to think carefully before getting a pet this Christmas.

“A pet can bring great joy, but with that comes responsibility. Owning and caring for a pet is a major, long-term commitment,” he said.

“There is excellent advice on my department’s website and from many of the welfare organisations – please think carefully before deciding to buy a puppy this Christmas and take responsibility for your choice.”

Finally, the minister said that he and his department will continue to work closely with animal welfare groups and other stakeholders in the promotion of animal welfare.

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) operates a dedicated email address and helpline for members of the public to report incidents of animal neglect and cruelty.