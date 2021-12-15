Minister for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs, Edwin Poots, has met with representatives from GenComm during a visit to Belfast Metropolitan College, where he discussed their work on green hydrogen and its benefits for Northern Ireland.

GenComm aims to stimulate the adoption of renewable hydrogen-based technologies and empower communities to implement such energy mediums to sustainably satisfy their energy demand.

The project is funded by the European Commission through Interreg North-West Europe, a European Territorial Cooperation Programme; the Belfast Metropolitan College is lead partner of the project.

Minister Poots said:

“I very much welcome their efforts to develop and implement renewable hydrogen-based technologies, which are vital as we aim to move towards a cleaner, greener society.

“Whilst decarbonising our economy may be seen by some as carrying risks, it will generate many opportunities and Northern Ireland is particularly well placed to avail of them,” Poots continued.

Green Growth Strategy

The department recently launched the multi-decade draft Green Growth Strategy which aims to tackle the climate crisis by “balancing climate action with the environment and the economy in a way that benefits all our people”, Poots stated.

“It means using the move from a high to a low greenhouse gas [GHG] emissions society to improve people’s quality of life through green jobs and a clean, resilient environment.”

During his visit at the college, Minister Poots also heard young people’s opinions on green growth and climate change action, stating that they will be “invaluable in helping us shape the long-term direction and shorter-term of our action plans”.

“Listening to and acting on the views of young people is a must for the success of the multi-decade Green Growth Strategy.”

The minister encouraged everyone who has not yet, to have their say as the consultation on the draft strategy closes on December 21, 2021.