The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue has signed a three-year Strategic Partnership Agreement with the United Nations (UN) World Food Programme (WFP).

This agreement commits Ireland to the provision of €75 million for the period 2022 to 2024. The agreement was also signed by Minister of State for Overseas Development Colm Brophy, and David Beasley, WFP executive director.

“This represents our highest ever contribution and confirms Ireland’s commitment to fighting world hunger, in conjunction with WFP,” Minister McConalogue said.

“WFP is a driving force in efforts to prevent the use of hunger as a weapon of war and conflict, which is exacerbated by the effects of climate change and Covid-19.

“I want to use the signing of this agreement to highlight the importance of continued support to the WFP and to encourage governments around the world to take steps towards giving them the reliable funding they require,” the minister added.

Executive director David Beasley stated: “The UN World Food Programme is proud of its partnership with Ireland, a steadfast supporter to WFP for decades.

“This new multi-year Strategic Partnership Agreement (SPA) will extend support until 2024, providing flexible and key support particularly in Syria and those countries affected by the Syrian crisis, reaching vulnerable refugees across the region.

“Ireland has understood the impact of the climate crisis on food security and is a champion of nutrition. WFP thanks Ireland for the commitment made through various advocacy efforts and looks forward to continuing this partnership,” Beasley added.

Advertisement

UN World Food Programme

WFP is a United Nations organisation responsible fighting hunger worldwide and is funded exclusively from voluntary contributions.

811 million people are chronically hungry. 283 million are in hunger crises with 45 million people in 43 countries across the globe in near famine.

Sustainable Development Goal 2, ‘Zero Hunger’, pledges to end hunger, achieve food security, improve nutrition and promote sustainable agriculture, and is the priority of the WFP.

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) is the lead department for the Irish Government’s relationship with the WFP.