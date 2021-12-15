Social Democrats climate spokesperson, Jennifer Whitmore, has said the government must publish a “scathing” report showing underinvestment in the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS).

Following what she claims was the “refusal” of Taoiseach, Micheál Martin to announce the publication date in the Dáil thsi week, Whitmore said:

“If the government is serious about stopping the rot, it must publish this report immediately.”

The Taoiseach responded saying that the contents of the report were currently under review.

The Wicklow TD further claimed that parts of the report were leaked to the media which revealed the “chronic underinvestment” in the NPWS, with the report stating that “Ireland’s record of accomplishment in nature protection has been dismal”.

“The government must be open and transparent about the extent of the challenges facing the NPWS.”

The publication is vital considering the “severe biodiversity crisis” Ireland is facing, added Whitmore.

In 2019, 85% of protected habitats in Ireland were in an unfavourable condition, while 43% of protected species were deemed unfavourable, according to Whitmore.

Whitmore concluded:

“The NPWS has been underfunded and under-resourced for far too long, with dire consequences for our environment.

“This report will be crucial in explaining the decline of our protected habitats and will provide clear insight about where funding needs to be targeted.”

National Biodiversity Action Plan

Meanwhile, Minister of State at the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Malcolm Noonan, recently announced that the Local Biodiversity Action Fund will receive funding of €1.5 million in 2022.

The fund for local authorities supports locally-led projects in line with the National Biodiversity Action Plan. A further €600,000 will be allocated towards the Biodiversity Officer Programme.

Through the funds, local authorities are able to start projects addressing nature loss in their area, Minister Noonan said:

“Reversing biodiversity loss is among the greatest challenges of our time. Locally-led initiatives can be extremely impactful – supporting them is an important part of the response.”

The funding scheme is operated by the NPWS and in 2021, all 31 local authorities sought funding.