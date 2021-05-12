The Tullamore Show and FBD National Livestock Show has been cancelled for the second year in a row due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The organisers issued a statement this morning saying they have been watching the ever-evolving situation regarding Covid-19, including the latest government advice.

“After several executive meetings regarding the future of the event, it is with deep regret that the decision had to be taken to cancel this year’s show,” the organisers said.

Preparations for The Tullamore Show that we have all become accustomed to takes months of planning and this has not been possible due to the high levels of uncertainty that remain.

“All options had been examined to run the National Livestock element of the Tullamore Show. However, after consultations with the dairy, beef and sheep breed societies whose feedback was positive, some concerns were raised due to a lack clarity and unclear guidance from the government around outdoor events,” the statement added.

The organisers thanked various sponsors, traders, exhibitors, competitors, stewards and supporters for their support during the pandemic.

“We acknowledge and value the loyalty of our many long-term stakeholders and realise that their contribution and co-operation has led to the success of the show, making it the biggest one-day agriculture event in Europe.”

They also thanked the local landowners; the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine; and the Gardaí for their assistance.

Advertisement

Joseph Molloy, the chairperson of the show’s executive, said: “It is with great disappointment that we won’t be able to host the 2021 event at the Butterfield Estate, the risk remained too high, and the safety and wellbeing of our stakeholders is our top priority.

“I want to take this opportunity to commend the work of our front-line staff and essential workers during this pandemic,” Molloy added.

He also paid tribute to members of the executive – past and present – who gave their time to the show.

“The Tullamore Show has faced many challenges over the years with cancellations happening due to weather, disease and now a global pandemic. However, we assure you that 2022 will be bigger and better than ever. We look forward to seeing you at The Tullamore Show and FBD National Livestock Show on August 14, 2022,” Molloy concluded.