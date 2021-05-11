The intervention by the Taoiseach Micheál Martin into An Taisce’s continuing objection to the proposed Glanbia cheese production facility in Belview, Co. Kilkenny has been welcomed by Ireland South MEP Billy Kelleher.

Commenting on the matter, Kelleher said: “This is a positive development and one that I fully support.

“The Taoiseach’s comments today on the floor of the Dáil where he called on An Taisce to withdraw their appeal to the High Court decision were correct.

“The court was clear in its decision to throw out An Taisce’s original objection. The judicial system should not be used to set government policy, and the proposed Glanbia production facility is in line with government policy.

“The new plant is good for jobs in the region, and crucially is of vital important to hundreds of dairy farmers who have made significant investments to expand their holdings and herds in order to supply the new facility with enough milk to produce Gouda cheese for export,” the MEP added.

“Additionally, I am calling on Glanbia to work with farmer to ensure that they do not suffer price caps as a result of delays to the opening of this facility.”

The MEP said dairy farmers have “acted in good faith”, and “should not suffer” because of the objection.

“Glanbia must find a way to ensure farmers do not lose out,” Kelleher concluded.