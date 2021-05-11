The Taoiseach Micheál Martin has called for there to be no more appeals from An Taisce in relation to the planning permission for a Glanbia cheese plant in Co. Kilkenny.

Speaking in the Dáil earlier today (Tuesday, May 11) after the matter was raised by Tipperary TD Mattie McGrath, the Taoiseach said:

“My position remains very clear on that issue. That project is of immense economic importance to the region but also to the dairy industry and to the expansion of the dairy industry.

“It has gone through a very lengthy judicial process already, and I would appeal that there be no further appeals against this project now, given the fact that the courts have ruled very clearly in relation to it.

“Many, many jobs depend on it and there has to be balance in terms of how we all behave in society.

“We can’t all be absolutists in pursuit of our own objectives to the exclusion of the wellbeing of others in society.

“I think the balance has been tipped in the wrong scale here now completely and it will create division, and it will create unnecessary tensions and division.”

Mattie McGrath said: “The role of An Taisce – they’re getting €2.5 million annually from different government agencies and they’re causing wreck on rural Ireland.

“Here An Bord Pleanala sided with this application; it’s jobs and the livelihoods of young farmers at stake here.”

Deputy Michael Lowry also spoke on the matter, adding: “I’m glad that the Taoiseach understands the necessity to intervene through legislation in regard to this matter.

“We have a situation here where we have vexatious, spurious objections deliberately obstructing and holding up investment by Glanbia which is impacting on their ability to expand and having a detrimental consequence on the farmers that are supplying Glanbia.

“I think this needs to be resolved; I think its time An Taisce were reined in. And we have to do that here through changing our planning laws to make these laws less available to those who want to continue objecting,” deputy Lowry said.