Minister for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs, Edwin Poots, has planted a Coral Bark Maple tree on the grounds of the College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise’s (CAFRE’s) Greenmount Campus.

This marks a £75 million re-development project for the Greenmount and Loughry campuses, announced recently, and commemorates the centenary of Northern Ireland.

NI100 – a fitting commemoration

Minister Poots said that planting this particular tree on the grounds of Greenmount is a fitting commemoration during the centenary year of Northern Ireland.

“This tree symbolises strength and endurance – something that I hope for in the next century for us all, especially after a difficult 2020.”

He added:

“CAFRE offers a wide portfolio of courses that have sustained and enriched our local agri-food sector over the last 100 years.

“I was delighted to recently announce a £75 million investment in the CAFRE campuses at Greenmount and Loughry, which will reinvigorate and modernise the college and ensure that the next generation of students have access to world-class facilities.

Advertisement

Investing in the future

Minister Poots said that by investing in the next generation of students, the wider Northern Ireland economy is bolstered.

“Around 75% of Northern Ireland’s land is used for agriculture with the agri-food sector employing over 100,000 people and generating £5 billion for our economy.

“Investing now will ensure that our agri-food sector is secure in the long term and can compete on a global scale.

“We have so much to offer, from our food to tourism with beautiful landscapes and environment, economic and development potential, and the most important of all the people. I look forward to the future.”

Construction

It is understood that construction on the Greenmount and Loughry campuses will begin in late 2022 / early 2023.

Director of CAFRE, Martin McKendry previously stated: “The building work will have a phased approach to minimise disruption to the delivery of our programmes and we have a target completion date of 2028.”