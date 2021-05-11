Just a few weeks remain to contribute to a research project on the Irish sport horse.

The research is being undertaken at the University College Dublin (UCD) School of Veterinary Medicine and will focus on the factors affecting the health of sport horses in Ireland.

Assistant professor in equine clinical studies at the school, Sinead Devine, is currently doing a PhD on ‘Sport Horse Health in Ireland’.

Part of her research involves conducting a sport horse-owner survey, which has never been done before in Ireland. Horse owners of all levels and disciplines are encouraged to take part.

The survey will explore: the most common diseases/ailments/injuries experienced by sport horses; the frequency of calls to vets; horse vaccination history; horse dental care; the use of various therapies (physiotherapy, osteopathy, massage, acupunture); the use of feed supplements; sources of nutrition advice for horse owners; types of horse insurance; as well as the financial burden on owners; the emotional impact; and much more.

The results will provide a broader understanding about the Irish sport horse on the island of Ireland and will help direct further research for the Irish equine industry.

Sport horse expertise

Sinead’s interest in Sport horse health comes from over 20 years working as an equine vet in Ireland and the US. She is also a Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI) veterinary delegate for showjumping, eventing and reining, and endurance.

The survey should take fewer than 10 minutes to complete. Responses are anonymous and participants will not be identified by their responses.

Respondents will have the opportunity to enter a draw to win one of five €100 vouchers for TRM Supplements.

Data will be used for this current project and to inform future research. Data storage will be GDPR compliant.

The survey remains open until June 5 and is available here