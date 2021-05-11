A new litter-picking initiative launched by Mountaineering Ireland is calling on the public to pick up and take home just one piece of litter when out and about on hills and mountains, and when accessing these areas through private land.

The concept for this countryside clean-up campaign called ‘One from the Hills’ came from Mountaineering Ireland member, Brendan Roche, who is chairperson of Setanta Mountain Goats.

Mountaineering Ireland was keen to adopt and promote it nationally, its access and conservation officer, Helen Lawless explained to Agriland:

“It chimed with us straight away. Our Access and Conservation Committee had been discussing the problems with littering on a serious scale, much of it left behind as a result of irresponsible camping, that arose in 2020 at many popular locations.

“We were conscious that all walkers and climbers were being lumped in together, when, in fact, the vast majority of people who enjoy the outdoors do so with respect for the local environment and local people.

“Many of these people not only take home their own rubbish, but they pick up other people’s rubbish and have been doing so for years.”

Litter-picking promotion

Mountaineering Ireland will commence the promotion of One from the Hills among its 190 affiliated clubs on the island of Ireland this week.

“This will, hopefully, build positive relations with the host communities in the areas where we walk and climb – that they will see that lots of recreational visitors are helping to look after the areas.

“If we can get everyone taking home one item of litter for recycling or proper disposal, it will make a huge difference.”

But this initiative is aimed at everyone who enjoys the benefits that being in nature provides. Some, because of a global pandemic, are more recent visitors to the outdoors than others.

Festival-type behaviour

“It is a minority that is engaged in the kind of activity we are talking about and they are not the core walkers and climbers,” said Helen.

These are people who she describes as engaging in ‘festival-type behaviour’.

“Much of what is happening is down to ‘festival-type behaviour’ which – because there are no festivals taking place – is now finding its way into places in the natural environment where such activity wouldn’t normally happen,” said Helen.

This behaviour is seeing scenic spots in rural Ireland blighted by tents, camping chairs, disposable barbecues, cans and bottles, toilet paper and more.

A second category comprises those who are simply new to the outdoors and the etiquette it requires:

“These people may not have a background in the outdoors or the values that have been instilled in us, for example, from our early days.

“They might be coming from an urban setting where the streets are swept on a daily basis and where they are used to seeing litter bins and using litter bins. They are well-intentioned, really, they just don’t think about their actions.

“But the outdoors are different – we are the litter-collection service in the outdoors.”

Fostering good farming relations

One from the Hills is important for another reason too: it will help to foster positive relations with landowners and farmers whose land is regularly accessed by walkers, hikers and climbers.

This is hugely important to Mountainering Ireland.

“I have spoken to landowners who have experienced irresponsible camping [on their land] and littering as a result, over the last year. And, I am aware of it affecting access in some areas,” said Helen.

“We are dependent on the good will of private landowners, by and large, for our activities, particularly as hillwalkers because we are not following marked walking routes where there is a formal access agreement in place.

“Generally, we are availing of informal access and poor behaviour by a minority of people puts a strain on that relationship with landowners.”

Engage with landowners

Mountaineering Ireland encourages its members to always engage with landowners regarding access on the basis that it’s always better to ask, than to assume.

“My experience is that the vast majority of landowners in rural areas are quite willing to give access, they just really do appreciate being asked, and they like to meet the person or people [who are out walking],” said Helen.

“Farming can be quite isolating for some and they really enjoy the chat too.”

Keep the countryside litter free

As we enter the summer season, Mountaineering Ireland is calling on everyone to practice and promote this new initiative by posting a photo of your litter item on social media and tagging it #OneFromTheHills.

If you encounter fly tipping or other illegal dumping, please report it to the Environmental Protection Agency (in the Republic of Ireland): 1850 365 121; or the Environmental Crime Unit (in Northern Ireland): 028 9056 9453. You can also download the Environmental Protction Agency’s ‘See it? Say it!’ app, which can be used to report dumping, littering or other pollution.