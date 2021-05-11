Mart manager, George Candler reported an excellent fast-selling trade at Kilkenny Mart yesterday, Monday (May 10) – which saw a fine trade for all sheep on offer.

The highlight of the sale was the spring lamb trade which saw prices top €187/head for 52kg lambs.

Speaking about the trade on the day, George said: “It was a great trade on Monday with the spring lambs a super trade as well as the cull ewes which sold to a high of €182/head.

“On the day, spring lambs sold up to a high of €187/head for 52kg, with prices breaking the €180/head mark on a couple of occasions.

“Butcher lambs sold from €3.35/kg up to €3.75/kg or from €160/head up to €187/head.

“Factory-type lambs traded from €3.60/kg up to €3.86/kg or from €148/head up to €166/head.

Advertisement

“Lambs averaged €165/head, which is a major jump from this time last year when they averaged €126/head.”

Sample butcher lamb prices:

12 at 53kg sold for €179/head or €3.38/kg;

Five at 52kg sold for €187/head or €3.60/kg;

Five at 50kg sold for €183/head or €3.66/kg;

Eight at 48kg sold for €180/head or €3.75/kg;

Eight at 47kg sold for €171/head or €3.64/kg;

15 at 46kg sold for €165/head or €3.59/kg.

Sample factory lamb prices:

10 at 45kg sold for €165/head or €3.67/kg;

12 at 44kg sold for €164/head or €3.73/kg;

20 at 43kg sold for €166/head or €3.86/kg;

15 at 42kg sold for €155/head or €3.69/kg;

Five at 41kg sold for €154/head or €3.76/kg;

Four at 40kg sold for €151/head or €3.78/kg.

George also reported a super trade for cull ewes, with prices topping €182/head for heavy fleshed types.

In general prices for both lighter and heavier ewes ranged from €76/head up to, as mentioned, €182/head.

George added: “Again, we saw a super trade for the cull ewes. The average price for the ewes on Monday was €146/head. Looking back to this time last year, the average was €113/head – so that just tells you where the trade is at the moment.

“All in all, we saw an excellent selling trade with a full clearance achieved,” George concluded by saying.