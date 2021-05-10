The Irish dairy industry is fully committed to a sustainable and low carbon future, the Irish Cooperative Organisation Society (ICOS) has said.

In a statement today (Monday, May 10), the cooperative representative group outlined its concerns over An Taisce’s plans to appeal the High Court’s decision to uphold the granting of planning permission to Glanbia for the construction of a new cheese manufacturing plant in Glanbia Belview, Co. Kilkenny.

On the matter of sustainability, ICOS highlighted the plans in place for the Irish agricultural sector to reduce emissions – but warned this will require stakeholder buy-in.

“The full and early adoption of the Ag Climatise Roadmap, the recently published draft Agri-Food 2030 Strategy and the roll-out of the new Signpost Farm Initiative and the measures contained in the Teagasc Marginal Abatement Cost Curve [MACC] will require a coordinated response by farmers, industry and the government,” the organisation said.

However, ICOS highlighted that the state’s response to climate change, as demonstrated by the recent Climate Action Bill 2021, will need to take into account a number of factors including:

The significant contribution made by the Irish dairy sector to the rural and national economy, exports and the provision of employment;

The competitive advantage of Ireland’s grass-based production system and the low-carbon footprint of the sector based on international comparisons, and the associated risk of carbon leakage;

The contribution made by the Irish agri-food and dairy sector to global food security and supply of healthy nutrition; and

The scope for new research and technologies to drive mitigation in agriculture, the proper assessment of methane emissions and the accounting of carbon sequestration in national inventories.

ICOS said it acknowledges the challenges facing Irish agriculture related to climate change, water quality, biodiversity and ammonia, adding:

“The dairy sector is prepared to respond to these challenges and is determined to meet its responsibilities.

“The Irish dairy sector is substantially owned and controlled by family farmers, which is built upon over a century and a quarter of cooperation.

“As Ireland’s largest indigenous economic sector, we will continue to positively contribute to the future development of the Irish and rural economy, furthering its economic, social and environmental viability and prosperity.

“Equally, it is essential that the government continues to support the strategic importance of the Irish dairy industry into the future,” ICOS concluded.