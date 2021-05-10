Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow thunderstorm warning for 13 counties in Ireland – which will bring hail and heavy downpours, as well as a risk of spot flooding.

Issued at 1:47pm this afternoon (Monday, May 10), the alert is valid from 1:46pm today until 8:00pm tonight.

The thunderstorm warning was issued for counties: Carlow; Kildare; Kilkenny; Laois; Longford; Louth; Meath; Offaly; Westmeath; Cavan; Donegal; Monaghan; and Tipperary.

In these counties, the national meteorological office warns that thundery showers this afternoon and evening with hail and heavy downpours bringing the risk of spot flooding.

For the country in general, Met Éireann says that widespread showers will continue this afternoon and evening with some heavy and thundery downpours bringing the risk of spot flooding.

Highest temperatures of 12° to 15° are expected, the forecaster notes. South to southwest winds will be mostly moderate, fresh winds near southern and eastern coasts.

The showers will gradually become lighter and more isolated early tonight, with clear spells developing.

Further showers will move into western parts of Munster towards morning. Minimum temperatures of 3° to 7° are expected, in a light to moderate southerly breeze.

Tomorrow will start dry in many places with sunny spells. However, showers in west Munster will spread further inland during the morning and afternoon, turning heavy and thundery again with a risk of hail and spot flooding.