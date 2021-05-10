Global private investment firm Bain Capital has announced its acquisition of Valeo Foods Group from CapVest.

Established in 2010 and headquartered in Dublin, Valeo Foods operates across Europe, with its portfolio of brands including Jacobs, Odlums and Batchelors.

Valeo has grown its annual net sales to approximately €1.1 billion for the 12 months through to March 2021, from less than €200 million in 2010.

The company serves 106 markets globally, produces more than 400,000t annually across its 24 manufacturing facilities and employs more than 4,000 people.

Valeo Foods a ‘key player’ in food industry

Seamus Kearney, group CEO of Valeo Foods will continue to lead the business with the existing management team. He said that the transaction is “a very positive reflection of the quality of our business and all of our people”.

He added: “We are very excited to work alongside the Bain Capital team as we continue our journey and pursue our ambitious plans for further growth in the future.”

Nigel Walder, a managing director at Bain Capital added: “Valeo Foods has been developed into a key player in the European food industry by a talented and ambitious team.

“We believe Valeo has further potential to grow significantly, both organically and through acquisitions, and look forward to partnering with Seamus and his team to accelerate that growth trajectory.”

Bain Capital has offices in Dublin, London, Boston, New York, Madrid, Munich, Sydney and Tokyo, among many other locations.

The firm has made primary or add-on investments in more than 1,000 companies since its inception.