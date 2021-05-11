Liam Larkin has been co-opted onto the Board of Directors of Lakeland Dairies Co-operative Society Ltd, the Cavan-headquartered cooperative has announced.

Described as a “highly experienced food industry professional”, Larkin will serve as an independent non-executive director on the board, the co-op says.

According to Lakeland, Larkin brings over 40 years of Irish and global corporate experience and expertise gained from time spent in executive director and senior management roles across a wide range of operations and subsidiaries in Origin Enterprises plc and its predecessor IAWS Group plc.

Announcing the appointment, chairman of Lakeland Dairies Niall Matthews said:

“Liam brings extensive agri-food and agribusiness sector experience, gained over a very accomplished career to date, and this acumen will be very useful to the board and management of Lakeland Dairies as we plan our future strategy and growth.

Larkin himself said: “Lakeland Dairies is a highly progressive and competitive dairy processing co-operative.

“I look forward to working with the board and management to support Lakeland Dairies’ continuing growth and development where the co-operative is well positioned to meet global challenges and opportunities for the future.”

Farmer owned Lakeland Dairies collects 1.9 billion litres of milk from 3,200 farm families across 16 counties in Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

The cooperative has a portfolio of 240 different dairy products made on eight processing sites which it exports to over 80 countries worldwide.