JBS, the world’s largest protein company and second-largest food and meat producer, has entered into an agreement to purchase Vivera, Europe’s third-largest plant-based food producer, for an enterprise value of €341 million.

Vivera develops and produces a broad range of innovative plant-based meat replacement products for major retailers in over 25 countries across Europe, with relevant marketshare in the Netherlands, the UK and Germany.

The deal includes three manufacturing units and a research and development centre located in the Netherlands.

The Brazilian company said that the acquisition of Vivera strengthens and boosts JBS’ global plant-based products platform.

Strong growth is expected in this category throughout global markets.

The deal will add a brand to JBS’ portfolio that is well-established in consumer preference, strengthening the company’s focus on value-added products.

Who is Vivera?

Vivera is currently the largest independent plant-based company in Europe, and will join other JBS initiatives such as Seara’s, Incrível range, a market leader in plant-based hamburgers, and Planterra, with the OZO brand in the US.

“This acquisition is an important step to strengthen our global plant-based protein platform”, said Gilberto Tomazoni, global CEO of JBS.

“Vivera will give JBS a stronghold in the plant-based sector, with technological knowledge and capacity for innovation.”

JBS plans to manage the company as a standalone business unit with its current leadership team to remain in place.

“Joining forces with JBS gives us access to significant resources and capabilities to accelerate our current strong growth trajectory and brand expansion,” said Willem van Weede, CEO of Vivera.

The deal was approved by the JBS board of directors and will be concluded after approval by the antitrust authorities.