This week as part of a virtual farm walk hosted by Teagasc Green Acres Calf to Beef programme participants Austin and Jarlath Ruane, Agriland will publish videos throughout the day on Thursday May 13 from their calf-to-beef farm based in Claremorris in Co. Mayo.

Jarlath currently operates a calf-to-beef and lowland sheep system alongside his father Austin. Both are farming part-time, as Jarlath and Austin are employed full-time locally.

Ruane’s calf-to-beef system

Their calf-to-beef system involves rearing 60 spring-born bull calves on an automatic feeder and carrying them through to slaughter at 22-30 months of age. A mixture of Angus, Holstein and Limousin calves are purchased off local dairy farms. Jarlath Ruane

Agriland will be speaking with Jarlath Ruane about his current system of production and taking a look at the day-to-day activities both he and his father carry out on his West of Ireland holding.

Discussion with Teagasc advisors

Alongside this we will be covering important points when it comes to calf-to-beef enterprises and mixed grazing systems with Teagasc advisors and researchers.

The topics which will be covered include: Mixed grazing systems; silage quality; calf genetics and rearing.

Tune into Agriland’s website and social media platforms on Thursday (May 13) for all the coverage on this in-depth virtual farm walk.