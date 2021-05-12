Mart managers have been reporting an improved spring lamb trade so far this week, with prices improving substantially at some sales.

Despite factory efforts to try and pull prices for lambs, it seems as if the trade has strengthened and this was seen at sales held during the early part of this week.

Deals of up to €7.90-8.00/kg have been secured more freely this week going by reports, with isolated cases of deals over €8.00/kg being secured also.

Spring lambs are still not that plentiful as of yet and with hogget supplies as good as gone at many marts, it should help keep a solid floor under the trade.

Spring lamb prices

Prices for heavy lambs in excess of 50kg have been making from €170/head, up to as high as €187/head – as seen at Kilkenny Mart on Monday (May 10).

45-49kg lambs have also seen a jump in prices, with many of these types moving at prices from €160-175/head and higher in cases, as seen at Ennis Mart on Monday, where 49.5kg lambs sold for €178/head.

Lambs in the 40-44kg bracket are also a very good trade, with the general run of prices for these types ranging from €140/head up to as high as €165/head, on average.

Lighter store types have been making from €100/head up to €130-139/head for 30-38kg lambs.

Cull ewes and hoggets

The cull ewe trade has also seen a slight lift at some marts, but many mart managers are saying that the general run of prices for ewes is on par with last week.

Top prices for heavy ewes, in the main, are up slightly this week, with most moving at prices of between €160-175/head and isolated cases of 100kg plus ewes making €180-190/head.

The general run of prices for fleshed ewes have been from €140-160/head.

Hoggets are as good as gone at many marts, with mart managers reporting, for the small numbers on offer, prices of between €145/head up to €165-170/head for fleshed hoggets.

Ennis Mart

Martin McNamara of Ennis Mart reported a big sale of over 500 sheep on Monday (May 11).

He noted some very good quality lambs on offer which sold up to a high of €178/head, with the majority of lambs on offer making from €160/head up to €174/head.

Hoggets were very scarce at Ennis on Monday, with supplies as good as dried up by now.

Cull ewes were met with a very strong trade Martin added, making up to a high of €174/head with numbers on offer also strong.

Sample spring lamb prices:

Six at 49.5kg sold for €178/head or €3.99/kg;

12 at 47.5kg sold for €175/head or €3.68/kg;

Five at 50.5kg sold for €174/head or €3.44/kg;

14 at 51.5kg sold for €170/head or €3.30/kg;

12 at 45kg sold for €170/head or €3.77/kg;

Seven at 47.5kg sold for €168/head or €3.54/kg.