In conjunction with their weekly Monday sale of suckler cows and weanlings, Tullamore Mart played host to a special dispersal sale entry on May 10.

Agriland made the trip down to the Offaly-based Mart this week to watch the demand for some quality suckler pairings as they passed through the ring.

Topping the sale at €2,400 was an eye-catching pair consisting of a young 2016-born Charolais cow with a nice quality Limousin bull calf-at-foot. She was deemed a pre-sale favourite by viewers on Monday evening. Limousin cow and calf topped the sell out at a price of €2,400

The prices ranged from €2,400/pair back to €1,320/pair – with the cows being born from 2018 back to 2012. A good proportion of the cows were also scanned back in-calf to a Charolais stock bull.

A seven-year-old Limousin stock bull from the same herd was also auctioned at a price of €2,340.

Click on a thumbnail in the gallery (below) to open up a full-size image; once opened you can scroll sideways to see the next picture. Refer to each caption to see details of each lot, including the hammer price. Belgian Blue cow with two Limousin heifer calves at foot sold for €2,100

2013-born Limousin cow with a Limousin heifer calf-at-foot sold for €1,740

2017-born Charolais cow with a Limousin bull calf-at-foot sold for €2,040

2015-born Simmental cow with a Limousin heifer calf-at-foot sold for €1,960

2012-born Limousin cow with a Limousin bull calf-at-foot sold for €1,680

2018-born Simmental cow with a Limousin heifer calf-at-foot sold for €1,880

2018-born Limousin cow with a Limousin heifer calf-at-foot sold for €1,920

2017-born Limousin cow with a Limousin heifer calf-at-foot sold for €1,940

Limousin stock bull sold for €2,340

Aside from the dispersal sale, there was also a general sale of cows with calves-at-foot in Tullamore which saw prices vary from €1,200/pair up to €2,300 for a pedigree Limousin cow with a Limousin bull calf at foot sired by Elderberry Galahad (EBY).

Limousin cow with a Limousin heifer calf-at-foot sold for €1,860

Belgian Blue cow with a Charolais heifer calf-at-foot sold for €1,580

Limousin cow with a Limousin heifer calf-at-foot sold for €1,600

Pedigree Limousin cow with an EBY-sired bull calf-at-foot sold for €2,300

Weanling prices in Tullamore

In the weanling section of the sale, there was over 200 head on offer in Tullamore consisting of both bulls and heifers.

Starting with the heifers, prices for continental females in the 250-350kg category were securing prices generally falling between €2.37/kg up to €3.17/kg. There was an outlying bid secured for a pedigree Limousin heifer weighing 245kg and sold for €910 or €3.71/kg.

Moving up the scales to the 350-450kg price range, Charolais and Limousin heifers were sold at €2.32/kg reaching up to €3.06/kg. Hereford and Angus heifers were securing between €1.89/kg to €2.20/kg. Charolais heifer weighing 380kg sold for €880 or €2.31/kg

Hereford heifer weighing 425kg sold for €850 or €2.00/kg

Belgian Blue heifer weighing 315kg sold for €840 or €2.66/kg

Simmental heifer weighing 370kg sold for €840 or €2.27/kg

Charolais heifer weighing 370kg sold for €960 or €2.59/kg

Charolais heifer weighing 320kg sold for €820 or €2.56/kg

Charolais heifer weighing 440kg sold for €1,130 or €2.56/kg

Charolais heifer weighing 435kg sold for €1,160 or €2.66/kg

Turning to the bulls, heavy continental males falling into the 450-550kg were selling at €2.04/kg up to €2.48/kg – with one outlying price of €2.60/kg.

Bulls weighing between 350-450kg with continental breeding sold at €2.00-2.68/kg, while lighter bulls under 350kg were auctioned at prices starting at €2.17/kg up to €3.00/kg.

Angus and Hereford bulls, also under 350kg, were selling at €1.73-2.31/kg. Charolais bull weighing 600kg sold for €1,460 or €2.43/kg

Charolais bull weighing 560kg sold for €1,370 or €2..44/kg

Charolais bull weighing 410kg sold for €1,010 or €2..46/kg

Charolais bull weighing 480kg sold for €1,150 or €2..39/kg

Limousin bull weighing 480kg sold for €1,250 or €2..60/kg

Simmental bull weighing 375kg sold for €750 or €2..00/kg

Limousin bull weighing 375kg sold for €880 or €2.34/kg

Limousin bull weighing 510kg sold for €1,250 or €2.45/kg

Limousin bull weighing 355kg sold for €740 or €2.08/kg