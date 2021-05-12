In conjunction with their weekly Monday sale of suckler cows and weanlings, Tullamore Mart played host to a special dispersal sale entry on May 10.
Agriland made the trip down to the Offaly-based Mart this week to watch the demand for some quality suckler pairings as they passed through the ring.
Topping the sale at €2,400 was an eye-catching pair consisting of a young 2016-born Charolais cow with a nice quality Limousin bull calf-at-foot. She was deemed a pre-sale favourite by viewers on Monday evening.
The prices ranged from €2,400/pair back to €1,320/pair – with the cows being born from 2018 back to 2012. A good proportion of the cows were also scanned back in-calf to a Charolais stock bull.
A seven-year-old Limousin stock bull from the same herd was also auctioned at a price of €2,340.
Click on a thumbnail in the gallery (below) to open up a full-size image; once opened you can scroll sideways to see the next picture. Refer to each caption to see details of each lot, including the hammer price.
Aside from the dispersal sale, there was also a general sale of cows with calves-at-foot in Tullamore which saw prices vary from €1,200/pair up to €2,300 for a pedigree Limousin cow with a Limousin bull calf at foot sired by Elderberry Galahad (EBY).
Weanling prices in Tullamore
In the weanling section of the sale, there was over 200 head on offer in Tullamore consisting of both bulls and heifers.
Starting with the heifers, prices for continental females in the 250-350kg category were securing prices generally falling between €2.37/kg up to €3.17/kg. There was an outlying bid secured for a pedigree Limousin heifer weighing 245kg and sold for €910 or €3.71/kg.
Moving up the scales to the 350-450kg price range, Charolais and Limousin heifers were sold at €2.32/kg reaching up to €3.06/kg. Hereford and Angus heifers were securing between €1.89/kg to €2.20/kg.
Turning to the bulls, heavy continental males falling into the 450-550kg were selling at €2.04/kg up to €2.48/kg – with one outlying price of €2.60/kg.
Bulls weighing between 350-450kg with continental breeding sold at €2.00-2.68/kg, while lighter bulls under 350kg were auctioned at prices starting at €2.17/kg up to €3.00/kg.
Angus and Hereford bulls, also under 350kg, were selling at €1.73-2.31/kg.