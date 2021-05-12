Grimme has updated its receiving hoppers of on RH and RH-Combi series with the addition of various new features. The changes are designed to improve the overall operating efficiency of the sorting line.

The RH hoppers not only receive and elevate the crop to the sorting table but also discharge it across a set of polyurethane rollers.

This section of the machine acts to start the process of separating trash and soil from the crop.

The new features aim to increase the efficiency of collecting and removing debris, soil and rubbish from the produce before passing it on to the grader.

The new hoppers are ideally suited to the company’s web type graders which are most often used to sort the different sizes of potatoes and onions ready for storage or further processing.

Grimme has revamped the hoppers to better integrate with its latest WG 900 series of grading units. Seamless integration with the existing WG900 web grader is a major design feature

The company suggest the ideal situation is that the two machines are operated as a single unit on a coordinated and permanent basis.

Such a pairing makes it possible to combine crop intake, soil cleaning, picking, sorting and dividing the crop into two different sizes.

All this can be done with what is, in effect, a single installation which brings the added benefit of optimal, straight-aligned crop flow.

Dual purpose rollers

To improve and expand the flexibility of the receiving hoppers, the polyurethane rollers of the unit can now be used where heavier soils are encountered. They are now suitable for cleaning off adhering soil as well as pre-grading the produce.

An optional merging conveyor transfers the trash, separated by the rollers of the hopper, onto the soil cross conveyor. The advantage of this arrangement is that all of the trash created by the unit can be discharged onto a single downstream following conveyor.

If the incoming crop needs no further cleaning, then the pre-grading cross conveyor can simply be pushed back over the collecting conveyor belt.

This belt is mounted within the width of the machine and is better protected against collisions during manoeuvering.

LED lights and protective casing

There is an option for six LED working lights for the type RH 20 and RH 24 receiving hoppers. These are provided to illuminate the machine and its surroundings. They can be individually aligned or repositioned for maximum effect.

Dust and water are always best kept away from electronics. The terminal and other operating devices, such as a remote control for the store loader, may now be protected by a plastic casing which is available on all the company’s receiving hoppers.