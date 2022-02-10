The CEO of the Irish Holstein Friesian Association (IHFA), Charles Gallagher, will retire from the role at the group’s AGM in early May.

Gallagher has been at the helm of the association for 14 years, having taken up the role in 2008.

He informed the board of the IHFA on Tuesday last week (February 1) of his decision to step down.

Charles Gallagher

Gallagher is originally from Donegal but lives in Laois. Speaking to Agriland, he said he might be considered a “Laois man” by virtue of the time he has spent living there.

Before becoming CEO, he was involved in setting up the IHFA Laois-Offaly club. He said he eventually intends to continue being active in his local club after his retirement.

When asked what are the key moments for the association during his tenure in office, and what he was most proud of, he noted that the IHFA was only formed in 2000, eight years before he took the reins, and that some “teething problems you’d find in any organisation” had to be resolved when he took over.

Gallagher also highlighted that, in 2010, the IHFA adopted genomics for Holstein Friesian bulls, in an effort to promote science around breeding, something he noted as particularly important.

In this early period of genomic adoption, the IHFA subsidised genomics and worked with breeders to show them the benefits of it, in order to “get the breed to where it needs to be”.

“Looking back its nice to say that I’ve added that little bit and been some bit of service,” Gallagher said.

He noted that, during his term in office, the IHFA moved forward as an organisation in terms of its legal status under company law. A youth organisation was also set up within the group.

Gallagher says that the association is in a strong position today, in terms of is membership and finances.

He placed particular emphasis on the IHFA’s work with research bodies and projects over the years, particularly with the Lyons Farm at University College Dublin (UCD) and the Teagasc/Vista Milk dairy production research programme.

The process to select the IHFA’s new chairperson has already commenced, with a consultancy firm appointed to run an interview process.

It is an open process, and the role of CEO is not limited solely to IHFA members.

Gallagher said: “It’ll be up to people within the organisation or outside it to take it into the future.”