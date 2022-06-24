The initial phase of a greenway project in Co. Kerry has been officially opened today (Friday, June 24) for cyclists and walkers.

Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan joined Minister for Education and Kerry TD Norma Foley to launch the first 6.5km of the Tralee-Fenit Greenway.

Mayor of Tralee, councillor Johnnie Wall and Cathaoirleach of Kerry County Council, councillor Jimmy Moloney also attended the launch of the project which is expected “to greatly enhance the local tourist economy”.

Greenway

Construction began on the 11.3km Tralee-Fenit Greenway in November 2019, however works were delayed by six months due to restrictions related to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The route links Fenit Village, which boasts both a Blue Flag beach and marina, to Tralee town by travelling along the corridor of a former railway line.

In total, 135 landowners and other parties have been impacted by the greenway project.

The three-metre wide asphalt surfaced project includes 20 agricultural crossings, 10 private crossings, two public crossings and eight potential pedestrian access points.

The greenway also required the reinstatement of a bridge, an underpass of a local road and the installation of underpasses to facilitate farmers.

The 6.5km section, which was opened today, will allow pedestrians and cyclists to travel between Fenit to the village of the Spa. The remainder of the greenway is expected to open in the autumn.

Kerry County Council also plans to link the project with the future extension of the North Kerry Greenway from Limerick county bounds to Tralee. Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan and Minister for Education, Norma Foley in Fenit. Image: Domnick Walsh photographer

Speaking at today’s launch, Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan said:

“The Tralee to Fenit Greenway is another great example of the role greenways can play in connecting communities in a sustainable manner.

“This new infrastructure from Fenit to Spa is accessible to all and allows those living on this route to commute safely to school, work or other amenities by foot or bike,” he continued.

“It also provides an attractive amenity for visitors to the area and I look forward to the delivery of the rest of the greenway which will further support tourism and sustainable transport in the region,” the Green Party leader said.

Minister for Education, Norma Foley acknowledged the effort of Kerry County Council, landowners and the Department of Transport to bring the route to fruition.

The project is among a series of greenways being developed in Kerry, which also include the North Kerry Greenway between Listowel and Abbeyfeale in Co. Limerick and the South Kerry Greenway from Glenbeigh to Caherciveen.