The overall construction cost of the South Kerry Greenway will need to be revised given the currently inflationary pressures, according to Kerry County Council.

In 2014, the estimated cost of the greenway was €4.5 million, however, this didn’t include land acquisition. By 2019, the estimated cost had risen to over €20 million.

“The construction estimates will be revised having regard to the timescale since they were prepared,” a council spokesperson told Agriland.

“These costs will reflect inflation in the interim and in order to provide a more accurate estimate will not be completed until the design elements have been completed.

“The local authority also confirmed that the process of hiring consultants to carry out detailed design and environmental monitoring will “commence shortly”. The route of the proposed South Kerry Greenway on Kells Viaduct. Image Source: Valerie O’Sullivan

Meanwhile, Kerry County Council has issued notices to treat to 170 landowners who will be affected by the greenway route.

The notices form part of the statutory Compulsory Purchase Order (CPO) process and signal the beginning of the compensation process.

It is estimated that around 180 land plots will be needed for the scheme.

The local authority said that it will “continue to engage with the landowners throughout the process”.

“The agreement and provision of accommodation works continues throughout the process to completion of construction,” the council spokesperson said.

An Bord Pleanála granted planning permission to the local authority for the 27km greenway from Glenbeigh to Caherciveen along with the accompanying CPO for the land needed in November 2020.

The council had originally sought permission for a 31km route to include Renard but the planning board decided to omit two sections of the scheme when it granted permission.

In February, the Supreme Court rejected two legal challenges relating to the project which paved the way for the greenway, which has been described as a “gamechanger” for the region, to proceed.

One of the challenges was taken by a group of landowners who were opposed to the use of CPO for the project.In December 2021, €1.5 million in funding was allocated for the South Kerry Greenway by Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII).

This money will allow for further development of the project this year, according to Kerry County Council.