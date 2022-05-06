International Harvester (IH) scored well with its diminutive B250 when it was launched at the Smithfield Show in 1955.

It was hardly a giant in the tractor market, boasting just 30hp, but it was full of innovation and advanced features for its time and gave IH dealers something to fight the highly successful Ferguson with.

Generous sponsor

Sean McDermotts Gaelic Football Club (GFC) of Ardee, Co. Louth, is offering a well preserved example as first prize in a draw being held to mark the club’s 75th anniversary. Collon Vehicle Dismantlers did a tidy job in restoring the little red tractor

The tractor was donated to the club by Collon Vehicle Dismantlers, also of Co. Louth.

The company is presently run by Gary Myles, whose father was a keen supporter and active committee member of the club.

The tractor has been in the family for many years, although it was not being used at all. The restoration has given it a new lease of life with many components replaced, including the tyres.

Improving facilities

There is a strong community spirit within the Gaelic football club, with all age groups being catered for.

The money raised will go towards further improvements to its facilities and supporting its efforts in training all members.

Tickets cost €10 each, or three for €20, and are available via the clu’bs website. The draw will take place no later than October 2022.

Other prizes available include a LG 65” Smart 4K TV, Sponsored by Curran’s Expert Electrical and a Sony Playstation 5, sponsored by PJK Structural Steel Ltd

The B250, advanced for its time

Built mainly at the company’s Bradford works, the B250 sold 30,000 units over its six-year life span, and they are still quite capable little tractors today. The IH B250 gave rise to a popular line of smaller tractors like the the B275 shown here

It was the first British-designed tractor to be built by International Harvester and was subsequently developed into the B275, B414 and B434, the latter offering 43hp.

It came with live hydraulics, disc brakes and differential lock. It represents a step forward from the ageing pre-war design of the Ferguson models and set standards for other manufacturers to follow.